After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — When smoke bombs and bullets were unleashed on a New York City subway train full of morning commuters, train driver David Artis said his first indication something was wrong was when passengers crowded near his cab door to report the chaos. Artis said his initial reaction was one of shock, but quickly his thoughts shifted to concern for his passengers and he leaned on his emergency training. Artis and his fellow transit workers were honored by the mayor for their response to Tuesday’s shooting.