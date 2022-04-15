Easter holiday bus crash in eastern Zimbabwe takes 35 lives

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

MUTARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A bus carrying worshippers traveling to an Easter pilgrimage in mountainous eastern Zimbabwe plunged into a gorge, killing 35 people in the early hours of Friday. Police said the bus was overloaded with 106 passengers and veered off the winding road near Chimanimani and hurtled into a deep ravine. State broadcaster ZBC reported that the crash happened near the Chipinge district of Zimbabwe’s eastern Manicaland province. The bus was carrying members of the Zion Christian Church, a local denomination known for holding regular pilgrimages attended by thousands of people.