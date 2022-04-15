Felon sentenced after holding gun in Instagram video

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A convicted felon in Florida has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison after appearing in a social media post holding a rifle. Court records show 22-year-old Christian Agosto was sentenced Wednesday in Tampa federal court. Officials say Agosto had been free from prison for about four months in July 2021, when he held and displayed a rifle during an Instagram Live video. Agosto had spent about two years in state prison on several gun charges. Officials say Agosto’s probation officer and other law enforcement officers searched Agosto’s home several days after the video was posted and recovered a loaded Ruger AR-556 rifle.