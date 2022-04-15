‘First Lady’ drama spotlights Roosevelt, Ford, Obama spouses

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Showtime’s series “The First Lady” dramatizes the lives of three presidential spouses during their time in and outside the White House. Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt, with Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart and O-T Fagbenle co-star as their husbands. One of the show’s executive producers says the drama is historical fiction and not a documentary, with some moments imagined. The film’s director says she was struck by how influential the three first ladies became without having a political position in their husbands’ administrations. “The First Lady” debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern.