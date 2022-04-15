HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

BY DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Both joy and frustration are in the air in New Orleans at the HBCU Climate Change Conference this week as environmental and climate advocates and researchers from around the United States express an urgent need for climate action and pollution cleanup in poor communities and communities of color. The conference has featured top officials and key advisors in the Biden administration, advocates from around the southeastern U.S. and faculty and students from the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities sharing their research.