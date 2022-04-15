Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, further delaying court proceedings in the case. The prosecution of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa has been on hold since December. That’s when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he was mentally incompetent, or unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself. Friday’s ruling came nearly a month after Boulder marked the first anniversary of the attack that killed workers, customers and a police officer who rushed inside the store. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe Alissa launched the attack.