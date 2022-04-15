Kosovo minister calls attacks on police ‘terrorist acts’

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo authorities have condemned a string of armed attacks against police in recent days as acts of terrorism. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said the latest occurred early Friday when a police patrol came under fire from an AK-47 assault rifle and a hand grenade near Zubin Potok, 55 kilometers (35 miles) north of the capital Pristina. Three other attacks against police occurred in the previous two days. Police Chief Samedin Mehmeti said two police vehicles were damaged but their bulletproof windshields protected the officers inside. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by the United States and most EU nations. Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo as separate nation after 11 years of EU-brokered negotiations.