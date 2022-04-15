North Korea’s Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather in which thousands marched in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. State media reports Saturday didn’t mention any speech or comments made by Kim during Friday’s event and it appeared the country passed its biggest holiday without showcasing its military hardware, amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade, which could take place on the April 25 founding anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as ICBMs.