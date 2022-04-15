Skip to Content
Proposal to restore sovereignty to tribes in Maine advances

By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has advanced a historic proposal to restore tribes’ sovereignty. The Senate’s action Friday came a day after the House approved the bill to ensure Native Americans in Maine have the same rights as other federally recognized tribes across the country. Also Friday, a tribal attorney was rewriting language of a separate bill to ensure the governor’s support for letting the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point regulate its own drinking water. The Maine House also advanced a proposal that would funnel mobile sports betting revenue to tribes.

Associated Press

