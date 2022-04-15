Radical women take over Mexico City street, assault motorist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s human rights agency is demanding an investigation after about a half dozen masked women dressed in black attacked a woman’s car with hammers and metal pipes. The National Human Rights Commission said Friday that the assailants belonged to a group of radical feminists who took over one of the commission’s office buildings 1 1/2 years ago. The female driver says the women demanded money Thursday for allowing her to drive down the street, which is where the comission’s offices are. Mexico City prosecutors say they are investigating the attack as a robbery case. A group of masked feminists calling themselves “The Black Bloc” have regularly smashed windows at buildings and bus stops.