Texts show Utah Sen. Lee’s early work to overturn election

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away. His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol insurrection, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers. Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election. The messages from Lee to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, were first reported by CNN.