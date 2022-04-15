Tornado causes housing crunch in poor, rural Alabama county

EUTAW, Ala. (AP) — A tornado that hit a rural Alabama county has created a housing crunch by damaging one of the most densely populated areas in the region: A public housing community. Only 7,600 or so people live in impoverished Greene County, and hundreds of them are clustered in a public housing community in Eutaw called Branch Heights. Officials say more than 40 homes were damaged by a twister on Wednesday night, and 27 apartments are uninhabitable. The head of the housing authority says workers are trying to find housing for about 110 people. The search is all the more urgent because forecasters say more storms are possible this weekend.