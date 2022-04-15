Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump’s speech on Jan. 6

By ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers pressed Stephen Miller during a daylong closed-door interview about Donald Trump’s speech at a rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That’s according to two people familiar with testimony given by the former president’s adviser. Miller, a top aide to Trump at the time, was questioned for roughly eight hours Thursday by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol. That’s when large crowds of Trump supporters stormed the building in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.