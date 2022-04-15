UK says Rwanda flights to start in weeks; critics slam plan

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it plans to start putting asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda within weeks. It is defending the controversial plan, which has outraged refugee groups and humanitarian organizations. Britain and Rwanda have struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to the East African country, where their asylum claims will be processed. The British government says the plan will discourage people from making dangerous attempts to cross the English Channel. Refugee and human rights groups say the plan is inhumane, unworkable, a waste of taxpayers’ money and is certain to be challenged in court.