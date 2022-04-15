US gambling group seeks crackdown on illegal betting sites

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The gambling industry’s national trade association is asking the federal government to crack down on illegal betting sites, saying consumers need to be protected. The American Gaming Association is asking Justice Department to investigate and prosecute the largest illegal bookmaking operations. Association president Bill Miller says the illegal sites are brazenly defying U.S. and state laws, without offering any legal protection to customers. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sports betting is legal in 33 U.S. states and Washington D.C.