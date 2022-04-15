US will temporarily shield Cameroonians from deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department says people from Cameroon will be temporarily shielded from deportation. The agency said Friday that extreme violence between government forces and armed separatists in the African nation make conditions unsafe for people to return there. Cameroon becomes the 14th country eligible for Temporary Protected Status. That program was created in 1990 to help people from countries stricken by civil strife or natural disasters. Short-term reprieves from deportation are often extended in increments of up to 18 months, leading many to describe it as anything but temporary. They may apply for work permits.