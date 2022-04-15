Utah jury delivers guilty verdicts in deaths of teen couple

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings. Seventeen-year-old Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet down an abandoned mine shaft.