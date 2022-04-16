Experts: Black people, cops can be anxious during encounters

By COREY WILLIAMS and AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

Video shows Patrick Lyoya disobeyed an officer during an April 4 traffic stop, tried to run, then wrestled with the officer over his Taser before the officer fatally shot him in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For a number of Black men and women, resisting arrest during encounters with police for even minor traffic stops have been deadly. Experts say anxiety levels of the people stopped and even the officers involved can be high, adding to the tension. Jason Johnson is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund. He says Black men who encounter police often assume they will be victims of brutality.