Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians. The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday, while dozens of Palestinians remained inside the building. The police arrested at least two Palestinians. Police say they entered to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the holy site and accused Palestinians of stockpiling stones in anticipation of violence. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. Clashes erupted on Friday after Israel said Palestinians threw stones in the direction of an adjacent Jewish holy site.