Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a major campaign rally in Marseille to seek backing from voters who supported a left-wing candidate in the first round of the presidential election. Macron, a centrist, is now facing far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France’s April 24 presidential runoff. Marseille, a multicultural southern French Mediterranean city, backed hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the April 10 first round of voting that eliminated 10 candidates. Although Macron won that round, with Le Pen in second place and support for the far-right rising in France, Macron has publicly acknowledged that “nothing is decided” in the race to become France’s next leader. Le Pen spent Saturday reaching out to voters in northwestern France.