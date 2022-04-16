“My golden sunshine”: Teen killed by shelling deeply mourned

By The Associated Press

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a 15-year-old boy have wept over the teen’s body in the partially blockaded Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where Russian shelling has increased in recent days. The president’s office says nine civilians died and more than 50 people were wounded Friday in the attack on a residential area of northeastern city. A moving Associated Press video shows Artem Shevchenko’s mother and grandmother mourning him before his body is carried away by paramedics and neighbors. Nina Shevchenko pleads with her dead son to “please open your eyes.” His grandmother calls Artem “my golden sunshine.” Elsewhere in Ukraine’s second-largest city, ambulances arrive to treat bloodied people lying in pain on the streets.