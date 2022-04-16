Student make video to prove their high school needs repairs

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — The short documentary video opens with a high school student explaining how human waste flows up from the ground and floods an area where he and his friends eat lunch. In the eight-minute video with background music and captions of key quotes, a half-dozen students at Druid Hills High School use iPhones to document the classrooms, hallways and bathrooms that are crumbling around them. The video, which has more than 26,000 views on YouTube, has prompted outrage among some parents in the suburban area east of Atlanta who want repairs made. The DeKalb County School Board on Monday is expected to consider renovations for the high school.