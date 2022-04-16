UN says boat capsizes off Libya, 35 dead or presumed dead

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. agency says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off the Libyan coast, leaving at least 35 people dead or presumed dead. It says the shipwreck happened Friday off the western Libyan city of Sabratha. It says the bodies of six migrants were pulled out while 29 others were missing and presumed dead. The tragedy was the latest involving migrants departing from North Africa to seek a better life in Europe. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.