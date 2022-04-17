Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana and state police are asking for the public’s health in identifying the child. A state police spokesman says the body of the Black child believed to be 5 and 8 years old was found Saturday night by a person in Washington County who was out mushroom hunting. No information about the possible cause of death has been released and authorities say they don’t know the name of the boy.