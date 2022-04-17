Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukrainian’s Lviv

By ADAM SCHRECK and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western city of Lviv as Ukraine braces for an all-out Russian assault in the east. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, where resisters and civilians are holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels. Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said five missiles struck the city and that emergency services were responding. Capturing Mariupol after a devastating seven-week siege would free Russian troops for a new offensive in the east and fully secure a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula.