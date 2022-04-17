Myanmar’s military chief pardons prisoners to mark holiday

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has begun releasing more than 1,600 prisoners to mark the traditional new year holiday, but they didn’t include any political detainees despite the country’s ruling general vowing to bring peace this year. Myanmar has been under military rule since last year, when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover was met with massive resistance, which has since turned into what some U.N. experts have characterized as civil war. This year’s holiday celebrations are muted as opponents of military rule called for a boycott of government-supported activities. State-run TV reported that the head of Myanmar’s military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, had pardoned 1,619 prisoners, including 42 foreigners who will be deported.