Pakistan warns neighbor Afghanistan not to shelter militants

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has fired off a sharp warning to Afghanistan’s hard-line religious rulers. It said Sunday it wants the Afghan Taliban to stop sheltering homegrown Pakistani Taliban militants who have been staging increasingly deadly attacks against the country’s military. The warning followed Afghan reports that Pakistani aircraft late Friday carried out bombing raids in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost and Kunar provinces, killing civilians. Pakistan has so far refused to comment on the Afghan allegations, instead accusing the Afghan Taliban of doing nothing to stop attacks against Pakistan by militants in Afghanistan. Pakistan was often accused of harboring Afghanistan’s Taliban fighters before they swept to power last August.