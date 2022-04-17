Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and several more are injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning. Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property. Authorities say that there were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage. Police say at least 11 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital. They were not yet identified. Police say others were injured attempting to flee, and that some people tried to escape by jumping out of the building’s windows. There is no information on any suspects at this time. An investigation is ongoing.