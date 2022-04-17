Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has made an Easter plea for peace in Ukraine and in other wars in the world. After celebrating Easter Sunday Mass for 50,000 people in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Francis delivered his traditional geopolitical speech, in which he cited the risk of nuclear warfare. The pontiff, who has a knee problem, limped badly as he stepped out to reach an altar set up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica. Easter is Christianity’s most joyous feast day. But for the pope, the war in Ukraine has weighed on his heart. In London, the archbishop of Canterbury exhorted Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.