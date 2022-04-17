Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 attack victims

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans protesting near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office are remembering the more than 260 people who were killed in Islamic State-inspired terror attacks on Easter Sunday three years ago. The protesters demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries. On Sunday, hundreds of people lit candles and displayed banners and placards during a silent protest in the capital, Colombo, calling for justice for the victims of the attacks.