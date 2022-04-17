Syrian fighters ready to join next phase of Ukraine war

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The next chapter of the war in Ukraine could see Russia bringing in greater numbers of battle-hardened fighters from Syria, observers say. The general newly appointed to command Russia’s fight in Ukraine knows the Syrian fighters well. He previously commanded the Russian military in Syria, overseeing a ruthless strategy of besieging cities in submission. Syrian activists say hundreds of fighters in Russian-trained units in Syria are signing up to fight in Ukraine. Among them are hundreds from the so-called “Tiger Force,” a Syrian military division that was involved in many of the key battles in Syria’s 11-year civil war.