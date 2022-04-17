Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, before commando troops crossed into the neighboring region by land or were airlifted by helicopters. The PKK maintains bases in northern Iraq and have used the territory for attacks on Turkey. Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border operations against the group. Akar announced the new operation in a video posted on his ministry’s website early Monday. The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.