William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent

LONDON (AP) — Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar. William and Kate were accompanied by two of their three children: 8-year-old Prince George and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte. The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, has cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.