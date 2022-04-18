2 Turks fly to Greece in small plane in apparent asylum bid

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say two Turkish men who apparently flew right across the Aegean Sea in an ultralight aircraft to seek asylum in the European Union have been rescued after they ran out of fuel and ditched their plane off a Greek island. The men were 32 and 31 years old and they were helped out of the water by local fishermen on Saturday. They were taken to a health center on Evia just off the central Greek mainland for first aid. Greek media said the men identified themselves as political dissidents in Turkey and were planning to seek asylum. A coast guard statement said Monday they told authorities they had set off from near the western Turkish city of Izmir.