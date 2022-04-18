Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch bond backstage at ‘Funny Girl’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For her third birthday party, Beanie Feldstein was asked what she wanted as its theme. The answer was obvious to her and anyone who knew her: “Funny Girl.” Even at that tender age, Feldstein was a super fan of the musical, blasting the cast album and watching the Barbra Streisand-led film about Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice on repeat. Fast-forward a few decades and Feldstein isn’t just in the first Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” she’s starring in the Streisand role. Now she feels as full as a balloon at a birthday party.