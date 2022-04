Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Runners are gearing up for the Boston Marathon, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. It has been only six months since athletes raced 26.2 miles to Copley Square in Boston. The 2020 race was called off because of the pandemic. And the 2021 version was postponed, then held in October. That was the first fall edition of the marathon. More than 28,000 runners were signed up to run Monday.