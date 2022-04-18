Officer answered noise complaint before Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police have confirmed that an officer answered a noise complaint at a house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, killing two 17-year-olds and wounding at least eight other people. Police said in a statement Monday that an officer went to the home in the East Allegheny neighborhood at about 11 p.m. Saturday and asked that the music be turned down, which was done. At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, some kind of altercation occurred and gunfire ensued both inside and outside of the rental home, the police chief says.