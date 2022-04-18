Pakistan court sentences 6 to death in killing of Sri Lankan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has sentenced six people to death and nine others to life in prison after convicting them for their roles in last year’s vigilante killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager accused by workers of committing blasphemy. A defense lawyer says the six men sentenced to death Monday were convicted of murder in a case that outraged many Pakistanis. As many as 73 additional men were given jail terms of two to five years by the anti-terrorism court after finding them guilty of playing a role in the killing. Priyantha Kumara was killed in December by workers at a sports equipment factory in Pakistan’s eastern Sialkot district where he was a manager.