Police speak to Scottish leader Sturgeon over mask slip-up

LONDON (AP) — Police said Monday that they spoke to Scotland’s leader to remind her about sticking to coronavirus mask rules after she was filmed without a face covering indoors, Police Scotland said officers reminded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the “importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.” The force said no further action would be taken. Sturgeon was filmed without a mask at a barber shop while campaigning Saturday for next month’s local elections. Sturgeon later apologized, saying that she had momentarily forgotten to put on a mask. Sturgeon’s slip-up came two days before Scotland lifted the legal requirement to wear a mask indoors — the last part of the U.K. to do so.