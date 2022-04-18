UN: Yemen’s Houthi rebels agree to stop using child soldiers

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to rid their ranks of child soldiers. The Houthis signed what the U.N. describes as an “action plan” to end and prevent recruiting or using children in armed conflict, killing or maiming children and attacking schools and hospitals. A U.N. spokesperson says the rebels committed to identifying children in their ranks and releasing them within six months. The Houthis call the agreement a plan to protect children. The U.N. says Yemen’s internationally recognized government made similar commitments in documents signed since 2014. Children have fought by the thousands during the seven-year-long war.