US, S Korea urge North’s return to talks after missile tests

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for North Korea says Washington and Seoul have agreed on the need for a strong response to Pyongyang’s recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country. Sung Kim flew to South Korea on Monday for talks, two days after North Korea conducted a new type of missile test in its 13th round of weapons firing this year. South Korean nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk said he and Kim shared concerns that North Korea will likely continue to engage in acts that raises regional tensions. He urged North Korea to return to talks.