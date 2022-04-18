Skip to Content
Woman pleads guilty to hiding baby's death 13 years ago

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has pleaded guilty to concealing the death of her newborn baby almost 13 years ago. The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reports that 45-year-old Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of concealing the death of a child in Dodge County Circuit Court. According to a criminal complaint, Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bath tub in April 2009. She told investigators she put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside the town of Theresa. Prosecutors charged a Jane Doe in 2014 to prevent the statute of limitations from expiring and finally connected DNA from the bag to Luttinen this past March.

