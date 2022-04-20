Abrams seeks to end unlimited donations to Georgia’s Kemp

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is asking a federal judge to shut down fundraising by a committee controlled by incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that can take unlimited contributions. Abrams says it’s unfair that Kemp can raise money for his committee now, but that Abrams can’t raise money until after May 24 when she clinches the Democratic nomination. A judge earlier denied a request by Abrams to be allowed to take unlimited contributions now. The same judge also earlier ordered Kemp not to spend money from the committee on the Republican primary for governor. That ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Republican candidate for governor and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.