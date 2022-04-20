Austrian who raped captive daughter may move to normal jail

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Austria has ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years and fathered seven of her children should be moved from psychiatric detention to a normal prison. Josef Fritzl was sentenced in 2009 to life imprisonment for incest, rape, coercion, false imprisonment, enslavement and for the negligent homicide of one of his infant sons. A spokesperson for the state court in Krems, Austria, told the Austria Press Agency on Wednesday that a three-judge state court panel ruled that a new psychiatric assessment indicated Fritzl is ready for a regular prison. Prosecutors have appealed. The 87-year-old Fritzl will remain where he is while a higher court considers the case.