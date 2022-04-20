Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is planning to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion. A U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, says Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine. The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package Biden announced last week. It includes heavy artillery and ammunition that Ukrainian forces need for their escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.