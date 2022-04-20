Federal probe finds severe problems in Mississippi prison

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says a Mississippi prison violated inmates’ constitutional rights in numerous ways. The conclusion is in a report the department released Wednesday after a two-year investigation. The report says the prison failed to protect inmates from violence, meet their mental health needs or take adequate steps for suicide prevention. It also says the prison had too much prolonged solitary confinement. The investigation started after an outburst of violence in late 2019 and early 2020. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke is head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division. She says the state and the Justice Department will work together to resolve the problems.