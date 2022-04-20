Pam Grier covers ‘everything’ in a new podcast of her career

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

With over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, Pam Grier is ready to look back at her life and career in a new podcast debuting this fall. Turner Classic Movies said Wednesday that Grier will be the spotlight of the next season of “The Plot Thickens,” with host Ben Mankiewicz. At 72, Grier is not ready to call it quits quite yet. She’s in the new “Pet Sematary” prequel and a thriller with Damon Wayans and is hard at work getting an adaptation of her 2010 memoir, “Foxy: My Life in Three Acts” off the ground. Grier promises that she covers “everything” in the new podcast.