State TV: Iran arrests 3 accused of links to Israel’s Mossad

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television says intelligence officers arrested three people with ties to Israel’s Mossad agency who were charged with involvement in releasing classified information. The report Thursday didn’t identify them or how they had access to classified information. Iran and Israel have long accused each other of spying and waging a shadow war for years. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat has repeatedly threatened to take military action against Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies it is seeking such weapons and has vowed a harsh response to any aggression. Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli armed groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.