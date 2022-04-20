This Earth Day, Biden faces ‘headwinds’ on climate agenda

By MATTHEW DALY and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to mark Earth Day in Seattle on Friday, but he’s struggled to make progress on a sweeping environmental agenda. Some of his plans for fighting climate change remain stalled on Capitol Hill, particularly hundreds of billions of dollars for tax credits to support clean energy. At the same time, scientists have escalated their warnings about the potential effects of global warming. The president’s deputy national climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, says the administration has accomplished a lot, and has a long way to go.