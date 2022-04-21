Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to help move India away from its dependence on Russia when he meets with his Indian counterpart Friday. The focus will likely be expanding economic and defense ties. Officials said Johnson is also expected to discuss the Russian invasion in Ukraine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A British High Commission statement said Britain is expected to offer next-generation defense and security collaboration across five domains — land, sea, air, space and cyber — to face complex new threats. This includes support for new Indian-designed and built fighter jets. At a ceremonial reception at the New Delhi presidential palace Friday, Johnson said relations between the two countries have never been as strong or as good as they are now.